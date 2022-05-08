Pawan Kalyan to tour Kurnool district today

Jana Sena Party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan will tour some villages in Kurnool district and interact with families of tenant farmers who had allegedly committed suicide in the last three years, and pay ₹1 lakh compensation each to 130 families, said party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

The governance of YSR Congress Party government was bad that despite more than 3,000 tenant farmers committing suicide, it was not paying compensation of ₹7 lakh as per the G.O> 43 and 102 within the stipulated 15 days, he alleged and pointed out that after Mr. Pawan began this journey in various districts, the government hurriedly put ₹1 lakh each in the accounts of families of 300 tenant farmers instead of the full amount.