Pawan Kalyan to take up VSP issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

There is no room for vengeance and personal vendetta, the Deputy Chief Minister tells JSP cadre, adding that the YSRCP leaders are political opponents, not enemies

Published - July 16, 2024 04:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar and JSP MLAs felicitating party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the party office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar and JSP MLAs felicitating party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the party office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take up the issues related to Andhra Pradesh. 

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadre felicitated Mr. Pawan Kalyan and the elected representatives at the party office at Mangalagiri on July 15. 

On the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I will take up several issues about Andhra Pradesh with the Prime Minister at the right time. The privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, and employment generation in the State are some of the issues which will be brought to the notice of Mr. Modi.”

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that his party MPs recently asked him what were the issues that should be brought to the notice of the Prime Minister. “I told them that the Prime Minister was shouldering the responsibility of 140 crore people. The issues raised by the JSP leaders should not burden him further.”

Asserting that an alliance government does not mean a one-party government, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that success in the recent elections is the victory of all alliance partners. The TDP and BJP leaders should be respected, he said, adding that the onus lies on each one of us to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people.

The alliance government should not repeat the mistakes committed by the previous government. “The YSRCP leaders are political opponents, not enemies of the JSP. The JSP’s fight was against their policies, not against any individual. Everyone should make a note of it. There is no room for vengeance and personal vendetta.  A grip over the subject is enough to win a debate, not harsh language. Every JSP leader has to follow it and see that people continue to repose their faith in the party. Rowdyism and goondaism will not work,” he said. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the people believed that the JSP would stand by them. Surveys point out that the JSP’s strength has increased from 7% to 20%.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Cinematography Minister Kandula Ramesh, MLAs, MPs and MLC were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / state politics

