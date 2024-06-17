Pawan Kalyan to take charge as Deputy CM on June 19 

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan will take charge as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology on June 19, according to a release from the party.
Published - June 17, 2024 03:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA
