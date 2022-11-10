Pawan Kalyan to meet Modi in Vizag

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at INS Chola in Visakhapatnam on November 11 at a time when speculation is rife that JSP is on the verge of severing ties with the BJP.

The BJP has maintained that the relationship with JSP is quite smooth, whereas Mr. Kalyan said on a couple of occasions that he was expecting a roadmap from the BJP and it never came even as the ruling YSR Congress Party upped the ante against the Opposition parties.

The JSP-BJP alliance has been under a cloud of suspicion ever since TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu called on the JSP chief in Vijayawada.

This meeting happened a day after Mr. Kalyan’s return from Visakhapatnam where he had to cancel his Jana Vani programme due to police restrictions.

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan had stressed the need for the Opposition parties to come together to fight against the autocratic rule of YSR Congress Party and its anti-people policies.