Pawan Kalyan to interact with youth in Srikaulam district of Andhra Pradesh on January 12, 2023

December 11, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Jana Sena Party plans ‘Yuva Shakti’, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will participate in the ‘Yuva Shakti’ programme at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12. The programme is being organised marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar released a poster for the programme, in Srikakulam on December 11 (Sunday) and urged the youth from North Andhra region to participate in it.

The YSRCP government has failed in providing jobs though it had given many assurances in the 2019 election manifesto, he said, adding that the JSP had clear idea about the economic activities needed to create jobs for the local residents.

Mr. Manohar said that the JSP had become strong in the North Andhra region, alleging that the YSRCP leaders were unable to digest Mr. Pawan’s growing popularity.

CONNECT WITH US