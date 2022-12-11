  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Pawan Kalyan to interact with youth in Srikaulam district of Andhra Pradesh on January 12, 2023

Jana Sena Party plans ‘Yuva Shakti’, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

December 11, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will participate in the ‘Yuva Shakti’ programme at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12. The programme is being organised marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar released a poster for the programme, in Srikakulam on December 11 (Sunday) and urged the youth from North Andhra region to participate in it.

The YSRCP government has failed in providing jobs though it had given many assurances in the 2019 election manifesto, he said, adding that the JSP had clear idea about the economic activities needed to create jobs for the local residents.

Mr. Manohar said that the JSP had become strong in the North Andhra region, alleging that the YSRCP leaders were unable to digest Mr. Pawan’s growing popularity.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.