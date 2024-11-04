Pawan Kalyan to inaugurate degree college, lay stone for school buildings today

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the Government Degree College and lay foundation stone for four government school buildings in Pithapuram constituency on Monday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will visit Gollaprolu, Pithapuram, U. Kothapalli and P. Venkatapuram to review and inaugurate various developmental projects during his two-day visit beginning November 4.

Kakinada District Collector S. Shanmohan said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would also join the girl students of a welfare hostel at P. Venkatapuram for lunch and review the facilities there. At Gollaprolu, he would inaugurate a Science Laboratory at the Z.P. High School.

