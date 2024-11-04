GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan to inaugurate degree college, lay stone for school buildings today

Updated - November 04, 2024 03:18 am IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the Government Degree College and lay foundation stone for four government school buildings in Pithapuram constituency on Monday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will visit Gollaprolu, Pithapuram, U. Kothapalli and P. Venkatapuram to review and inaugurate various developmental projects during his two-day visit beginning November 4.

Kakinada District Collector S. Shanmohan said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would also join the girl students of a welfare hostel at P. Venkatapuram for lunch and review the facilities there. At Gollaprolu, he would inaugurate a Science Laboratory at the Z.P. High School.

Published - November 04, 2024 03:17 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.