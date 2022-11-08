Pawan Kalyan to extend ₹1 lakh aid to people whose houses were demolished at Ippatam

Demolition drive was carried out in the village in Guntur district recently by officials for road development

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 08, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced a financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to all the villagers of Ippatam who had lost their houses during the removal of ‘encroachments’ by the government recently.

According to a release issued by the Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, Mr. Pawan Kalyan would soon give away the amount in person to the villagers.

Mr. Manohar said that the government had demolished the houses of several Ippatam villagers who helped the Jana Sena Party conduct the party meeting in their farmlands on March 14.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan recently visited the village in Guntur district and spoke to the families whose houses were demolished to pave the way for road development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
government
political parties
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app