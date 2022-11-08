Pawan Kalyan to extend ₹1 lakh aid to people whose houses were demolished at Ippatam

Tharun Boda November 08, 2022 21:25 IST

Tharun Boda November 08, 2022 21:25 IST

Demolition drive was carried out in the village in Guntur district recently by officials for road development

Demolition drive was carried out in the village in Guntur district recently by officials for road development

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced a financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to all the villagers of Ippatam who had lost their houses during the removal of ‘encroachments’ by the government recently. According to a release issued by the Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, Mr. Pawan Kalyan would soon give away the amount in person to the villagers. Mr. Manohar said that the government had demolished the houses of several Ippatam villagers who helped the Jana Sena Party conduct the party meeting in their farmlands on March 14. Mr. Pawan Kalyan recently visited the village in Guntur district and spoke to the families whose houses were demolished to pave the way for road development.



Our code of editorial values