Pawan Kalyan tells officials to focus on forest conservation

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan told Forest Department officials to focus on the conservation of forests and increasing greenery given their significant role in mitigating the impact of climate change.

In his maiden review meeting after taking charge as the Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology at his camp office, here on Wednesday, Mr. Kalyan said officials must also concentrate on protecting biodiversity.

He further said that necessary steps have to be taken for the protection of mangroves and the development of Nagara Vanams. He suggested that the funding of horticulture-related works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) would be of tremendous help not only to the farmers but also to farm workers.

