Pawan Kalyan tells officials to focus on forest conservation

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan told the officials of the Forest Department to duly focus on the conservation of forests and increasing greenery in view of their significant role in mitigating the impact of climate change.

In his maiden review meeting after taking charge as the Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology at his camp office here on Wednesday, Mr. Kalyan said protecting biodiversity was another area which the officials needed to concentrate.

Besides, necessary steps have to be taken for the protection of mangroves and developing Nagara Vanams. He suggested that the funding of horticulture-related works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would be of tremendous help not only to the farmers but also the farm workers.