Pawan Kalyan tells JSP leaders to refrain from commenting on alliances on basis of social media posts 

When the JSP needs to give a strong retort, the leaders should consult the party’s political affairs committee, he says

April 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
An appropriate decision on alliances will be taken at the right time, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has advised his party leaders to refrain from commenting on alliances on the basis of social media posts and to not accuse anyone of committing economic offences without having material to corroborate the charges. 

In an open letter to the JSP leaders, Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas released to the media on April 24 (Monday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he would take an appropriate decision on alliances at the right time and that it was not good to react to speculations, and that criticism by lower-rung leaders of like-minded parties should be considered as personal opinions as there would always be someone trying to harm the JSP through all possible means. 

He said that there was reliable information that forces inimical to the JSP and its potential allies were making constant efforts to create a rift between them. “Every member of the JSP should be alert to that game plan in order to thwart it,” he said. 

When the JSP needs to give a strong retort, the leaders should consult the party’s political affairs committee, lest their public utterances should send a wrong message to the masses. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he would restrain himself in reacting to personal criticism and he would expect the same kind of behaviour from his party leaders. “The leaders should be watchful while making public statements and not conduct themselves in a manner that is embarrassing for the party,” he said.

Top News Today

