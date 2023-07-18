ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan should apologise to police CI, says YSRCP MLA

July 18, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took objection to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for lodging a complaint against Srikalahasti Police Circle Inspector Anju Yadav.

Addressing the media at party office at Tadepalli on July 17 (Monday), YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that the CI objected to the personal accusations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Unable to digest it, the JSP workers resorted to personal accusations against the CI compelling her to slap the JSP worker, he said. 

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan should have reprimanded his party worker, who made personal accusations against the CI. Instead, he chose to lodge a complaint against the CI. It is not correct on his part. Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s behaviour should not impact the morale of the police, he said, adding that the JSP president should apologise to the CI. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US