Pawan Kalyan should apologise to police CI, says YSRCP MLA

July 18, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took objection to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for lodging a complaint against Srikalahasti Police Circle Inspector Anju Yadav.

Addressing the media at party office at Tadepalli on July 17 (Monday), YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that the CI objected to the personal accusations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Unable to digest it, the JSP workers resorted to personal accusations against the CI compelling her to slap the JSP worker, he said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan should have reprimanded his party worker, who made personal accusations against the CI. Instead, he chose to lodge a complaint against the CI. It is not correct on his part. Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s behaviour should not impact the morale of the police, he said, adding that the JSP president should apologise to the CI.