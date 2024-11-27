Pawan Kalyan seeks UN intervention in the arrest of ISKCON priest 

Condemning the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan sought the United Nations’ intervention in the issue.

In a message on the social media platform ‘ X ‘, Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Das’s detention must be deplored by all, and urged Mohammad Yunus, Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, to stop the atrocities being committed on Hindus.

Let's all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKON Bangladesh Priest ' Chinmoy Krishna Das' by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh Govt under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus.



Indian army blood has been spilled , our resources had been… https://t.co/HcE9Mf865m — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 27, 2024

Noting that Indian Army blood was spilt and India’s resources were spent on the formation of Bangladesh, Mr. Kalyan said the attacks on Hindus there were deeply disturbing.