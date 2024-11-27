 />

Pawan Kalyan seeks UN intervention in the arrest of ISKCON priest 

The Andhra Deputy CM urged Mohammad Yunus to stop the atrocities being committed on Hindus

Published - November 27, 2024 12:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Condemning the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan sought the United Nations’ intervention in the issue.

In a message on the social media platform ‘ X ‘, Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Das’s detention must be deplored by all, and urged Mohammad Yunus, Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, to stop the atrocities being committed on Hindus. 

Noting that Indian Army blood was spilt and India’s resources were spent on the formation of Bangladesh, Mr. Kalyan said the attacks on Hindus there were deeply disturbing. 

