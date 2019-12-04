‘Middle class needs to be heard’

Barely six months after his defeat in the elections, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan is back on his feet and hit the rally road. Mr. Kalyan is determined to bounce back to prove a point: He will continue to lend voice to the voiceless.

Even as his rivals are trying their best to paint him as a leader with no connect to the ground, he is bent on proving them wrong.

Undaunted by the fusillade of attacks on him, and his party, Mr. Kalyan says he will stand for the “unrepresented voice” of the voiceless.

In a freewheeling chat with The Hindu on Tuesday, as part of his tour of the Rayalaseema region, Mr. Kalyan observed that the agonising tales of the crestfallen middle class remained unheard of in the corridors of power.

“Today, every section of society feels cheated and dumped. Every citizen feels justice is denied. Then who has reaped the benefits all these years?” he wondered.

Mr. Kalyan felt that the voiceless middle classes had even turned spineless, thanks to the politics of appeasement. “When the government gives everyone something they have not asked for, nobody questions its wrongdoings. It is a worrisome trend,” he lamented.

He dubbed the groundswell of public support to his fight on sand and language issues as a barometer that “all is not well with the government.”