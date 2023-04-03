ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan requests Union Water Resources Minister to hasten construction of Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh

April 03, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State government responsible for the inordinate delay in project implementation, the JSP chief tells Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a meeting in New Delhi

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan requested Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to take necessary steps for speedy completion of the Polavaram project, keeping in view its importance for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan held the State government responsible for the inordinate delay in the project implementation. 

In a meeting with Mr. Shekhawat in New Delhi on April 3 (Monday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the State government was attributing the delay in completing the multi-purpose national project to paucity of funds, in order to cover up its failures.

He complained that while 72% of the project works were completed by May 2019, not even 3% progress was achieved in the last four years.

Work on the Polavaram left canal, which was meant to supply much-needed water to industries in and around Visakhapatnam and meet the drinking water needs of the port city as well as the combined East and West Godavari districts, came to a grinding halt, he said.

The State government was also negligent in delivering the R&R package, and was instead blaming the Centre, he said, appealing to Mr. Shekhawat to extend financial support to the State government to get the project completed at the earliest.

