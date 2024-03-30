A.P. Elections: Pawan Kalyan promises to stand guarantee for promises made by TDP-BJP-JSP alliance

March 30, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan said on March 30 (Saturday) that he would stand guarantee for implementation of the promises made by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kick-starting his election campaign at Pithapuram, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had decided to throw his hat into the ring from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district, said, “I will not run away and will stand guarantee for the promises made.”

“You have been seeing me wage a lone battle for the past decade. I am able to put up the fight with your moral support. I have decided to walk with the people despite repeated failures,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the “class war” oft repeated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the JSP chief said, “I do not have a single MLA. However, I have people with me. I will be the richest man if Mr. Jagan counts my supporters as wealth.”

Lambasting the YSRCP government, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “A many as 219 temples have reportedly been attacked during the last five years in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP leaders have also attacked priests.”

Referring to the village/ward volunteer system, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said youth were looking for a bright future. They would not be satisfied to earn ₹5,000 a month. Similarly, the fisherfolk needed a jetty and not ₹5,000 financial aid. “I will never allow youth to beg for something,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On liquor sales, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that 74% of production was coming from the 16 companies owned by the YSRCP.

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau has received two lakh complaints against members of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet in the five years. It shows the scale of corruption in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Claiming to have strong and cordial relations with the leadership at the Centre, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Pithapuram town can be developed into a pilgrimage centre with ₹100 crore funds, which will accelerate the development of the town.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Promising to reside in Pithapuram and own a permanent house in the town to be accessible to the people of the constituency, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “So far, many have played with the emotions of the people of East Godavari. I have decided to stand by the people of the Godavari region. I will run my party from Pithapuram from now onwards.”

“I have prepared to buy a piece of land and build a house here. I sincerely appeal to you to vote for me, irrespective of caste and religion. Pithapuram is an embodiment of religious diversity and harmony for over centuries,” he said.

“The YSRCP has appointed one in-charge for each of the three mandals in the constituency. It is your turn to grill the YSRCP leaders why they have not turned up when the region suffered coastal erosion and farmers struggled with lack of market facilities,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one was in sight when the ₹170-crore Suddagedda modernisation project was ignored. Where were the YSRCP leaders when sericulture farmers of Chebrolu were in crisis and when activities came to a grinding halt in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone,” he questioned.

On his road map for the development of the constituency, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I have a 14-point formula. It will be implemented with the support of the Centre. Health infrastructure and religious tourism will be my immediate priorities.”

Prior to the public meeting, the JSP chief held parleys with the cadres of TDP and BJP. He also had darshan of the presiding deities at various local temples.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.