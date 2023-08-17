Pawan Kalyan promises to handhold children with special needs if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh

August 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that his heart goes out to the differently-abled children who are being left to fend for themselves. While many of them do not possess the disability certificate, a few of those who have are not getting justice, he observes.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was participating in the party’s ‘Jana Vani’ programme here on August 17 (Thursday), which was aimed at knowing about the grievances of the people.

“It is unfortunate that the government is washing its hands of the issue after giving ₹3,000 to those suffering with disabilities,” he said.

Promising to treat the differently-abled persons as his family members, Mr. Pawan Kalyan wondered whether they would be left to their fate if they were to be family members.

“I will treat the differently-abled persons as my family members, and will take up their cause with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ”Pawan KalyanJana Sena Party president

The JSP leader promised to accord top priority to such special children if elected to power. “The government will go to them to meet their needs, instead of the other way round,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said many governments in foreign countries take care of children with special needs. They should not be allowed to develop inferiority complex. The JSP chief said he would take up their cause with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting, and strive to do justice to them.

“I will strive to provide jobs and extend loans to them so that they will be able to stand on their own feet,” he said.

Earlier, representatives of the Hidden Sprouts, a school for children with special needs, met Mr. Pawan Kalyan along with the children, and told him how the authorities had forced them to vacate the school premises.

Later, the JSP president handed over cheques to the family members of party workers who died in the recent past.

A few citizens complained to Mr. Pawan Kalyan that their lands were being grabbed by the YSRCP leaders in the name of Jagananna Colonies without paying them compensation.

A few youths who had appeared for the examination for filling the SI and constable posts alleged that a goof-up in the question paper affected the careers of about 50,000 candidates.

Five questions given in the examination were wrong, the youths alleged, and added that they had already filed in a writ petition in the court, and sought the JSP chief’s support.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said a plea to the Telangana government in a similar case was promptly addressed. He appealed to the YSRCP government to do justice to the candidates.

