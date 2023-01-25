HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan performs special puja for campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada  

It is aimed at putting an end to the demonic rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he says

January 25, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan greeting people from atop his election campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’, after performing special puja at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan greeting people from atop his election campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’, after performing special puja at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan performed a special puja for his election campaign vehicle, ‘Varahi’, at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday.

Temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba and priests accorded him and JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar a traditional welcome amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Addressing the media later on the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said ‘Varahi’ was intended to put an end to the “demonic rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he invoked the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Her consort Lord Malleswara Swamy for the people of Andhra Pradesh, and prayed for the prosperity of the State.

