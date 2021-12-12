Pawan Kalyan participates in road repair

VIJAYAWADA

12 December 2021 14:05 IST

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan participated in a 'sramdanam' to repair a road at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on December 12. The cine actor turned politician stopped near Vaddeswaram village to repair the Roads and Buildings (R&B) road that connects many educational institutions. He took a spade and filled the baskets with gravel and cement while his party colleagues filled the potholes with the gravel. Amidst slogans in praise of the JSP and cine actor, Mr. Kalyan reached the potholes with a basket filled with gravel mixed with cement. The party cadres reached the spot in good numbers and joined hands with him in repair of the road.

Mr. Kalyan made it mandatory that any programmes of the party should start with sramdanam and repair of the roads.

The JSP leader was on his way to participate in a protest against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at Mangalagiri.

Mr. Kalyan is taking on the ruling YSRCP over the dismal condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh.

In September, the JSP had documented the roads that required repair across the State and gave four weeks time to the government to come out with an action plan, failing which it proposed to repair the roads itself.