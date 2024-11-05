Pawan Kalyan orders probe into land acquisition for Saraswati Power Project in Palnadu district of Andhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of land acquisition irregularities surrounding the Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited project in Palnadu district.

During his visit to Vemavaram village in Machavaram mandal in the district on Tuesday, Mr. Kalyan alleged that YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owned the company, for which he himself allocated huge quantity of water apart from extending the land lease tenure from 30 years to 50 years, despite not establishing the company. Gurajala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao also accompanied Mr. Kalyan.

Mr. Kalyan expressed concerns over reports that farmers bel;onging to the Scheduled Castes were forced to give up their lands under pressure and alleged threats involving petrol bombs, with little compensation or benefit from the proposed industrial development.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kalyan criticised former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s administration for initiating the acquisition of approximately 1,184 acres for the project and giving it to his son, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, between 2004 and 2009, noting that the land was taken under promises of industrial growth and employment that never materialised. “Farmers gave up their lands with the hope of a brighter future. The promised industry did not materialise, and their aspirations dissolved,” he remarked. He alleged that Mr. Jagan’s company did not even complete the compensation to the land owners at this project.

Mr. Kalyan highlighted additional discrepancies, including reports that nearly 400 acres of forest land was reclassified for the project. He questioned the allocation of 196 crore litres of water from Krishna river to a non-existent factory, saying, “How is it justified to grant such resources for a facility that was never built?”

He stated that initially the company obtained permits for captive power, but later transformed the project into a cement factory, reportedly circumventing environmental clearances. He pointed to the presence of valuable limestone reserves on the land, which, he claimed, added significant value to the property and contributed to conflicts and extended leases. “The initial lease was for 30 years, but in 2019, it was extended to 50 years without sufficient review,” Mr. Kalyan alleged.

Farmers also reported instances where those who resisted giving up their land were intimidated. “The administration used local factions and rowdy gangs to terrorise farmers into compliance,” Mr. Kalyan alleged, noting that these complaints would be part of the inquiry.

He directed the district revenue officials to submit a detailed report on the status of the land, including any reclassification and records changes. He also emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the handling of assigned lands meant for SC communities, some of which were reportedly taken by force.

Local supporters and residents welcomed Mr. Kalyan with flowers and cheers as he toured the district, marking his first visit to Palnadu as Deputy Chief Minister.

