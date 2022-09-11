Pawan Kalyan mourns Krishnam Raju’s death 

The dedication with which Krishnam Raju had worked as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister was commendable, said the JSP chief

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA:
September 11, 2022 12:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of actor U.V. Krishnam Raju. File Photo | Photo Credit: Vijaya Kumar. T

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of actor U.V. Krishnam Raju and recalled the ease with which he used to don a variety of roles, mostly as a hero, in Telugu films. 

Mr. Kalyan said Krishnam Raju had also carved a niche for himself as a film producer and a politician. He stated that his family had close relations with Krishnam Raju and his family especially after the latter co-starred with K. Chiranjeevi as a hero in Manavuri Pandavulu movie in 1978. 

Krishnam Raju’s lead role as Bhakta Kannappa was unforgettable. There were several other movies in which the actor had excelled, Bobbili Brahmanna, Palnati Pourusham and Amaradeepam to name a few of his remarkable films. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dedication with which Krishnam Raju had worked as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister was commendable, the JSP chief added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Telugu
Telugu cinema
death
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app