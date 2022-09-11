Pawan Kalyan mourns Krishnam Raju’s death

V. Raghavendra September 11, 2022 12:05 IST

The dedication with which Krishnam Raju had worked as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister was commendable, said the JSP chief

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of actor U.V. Krishnam Raju. File Photo | Photo Credit: Vijaya Kumar. T

The dedication with which Krishnam Raju had worked as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister was commendable, said the JSP chief

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of actor U.V. Krishnam Raju and recalled the ease with which he used to don a variety of roles, mostly as a hero, in Telugu films. Mr. Kalyan said Krishnam Raju had also carved a niche for himself as a film producer and a politician. He stated that his family had close relations with Krishnam Raju and his family especially after the latter co-starred with K. Chiranjeevi as a hero in Manavuri Pandavulu movie in 1978. Krishnam Raju’s lead role as Bhakta Kannappa was unforgettable. There were several other movies in which the actor had excelled, Bobbili Brahmanna, Palnati Pourusham and Amaradeepam to name a few of his remarkable films. The dedication with which Krishnam Raju had worked as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister was commendable, the JSP chief added.



Our code of editorial values