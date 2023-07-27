HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan misleading public on missing women cases in Andhra Pradesh, says Vasireddy Padma

JSP chief is suppressing the fact that recovery rate in such cases in A.P. is 78%, alleges women’s panel chief

July 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma.

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

The Jana Sena president, Pawan Kalyan, was misleading the public on the missing of girls and women in the State, alleged Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson of the AP Women’s Commission.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is suppressing the fact that Andhra Pradesh’s recovery rate in missing cases is 78%,” she told the media at the Secretariat on Thursday, while reacting to the earlier remarks of Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the issue. 

“Isn’t it because of the bad and uncultured movies that you make Mr. Pawan Kalyan that teenage girls are getting influenced?” she asked.

She said that in the cases of missing women, Andhra Pradesh ranked 11th, but Mr. Pawan Kalyan was blind to the other 10 States which were doing worse than A.P.

“In some of these States, the BJP is in power. Since Mr. Pawan Kalyan has an alliance with that party, he is not highlighting the facts related to them,” she alleged. 

