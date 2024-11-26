Pawan Kalyan meets Nirmala Sitharaman, C.R. Patil

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil and others in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Kalyan requested the Union Finance Minister to see that Andhra Pradesh Rural Roads Project (APRRP) deadline was extended until December 31, 2026. “The development of rural roads in the State was taken up under the APRRP. The project is being executed with a loan from the Asian Infrastructure & Investment Bank (AIIB). The current deadline for the project is December 31, 2024. It is not possible to complete the project before the deadline as planned. Also, the funding model needs to be revised from the current reimbursement method to an advance payment method as per the loan agreement,” he said.

Mr. Kalyan also requested for a change in the funding share from the existing 70% (AIIB) and 30% (A.P. government) to a new ratio of 90% (AIIB) and 10% (A.P. government). This change be reflected in the US$455 million (approximately ₹3,834.52 crore) loan agreement to facilitate better financial flow and project implementation, he said.

At a meeting with C.R. Patil, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed on the need to ensure clean drinking water for the people of the State. “There is a need for relying on sustainable and long-term water resources rather than over-dependence on borewells. The State government is focused on implementing these goals as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM),” he said.

Mr. Kalyan stressed that while the State government is committed to successfully implementing the JJM goals and objectives, it requires central assistance to meet these challenges. He requested that the Central government provide the necessary funds to ensure safe and clean drinking water is made available to all rural households in the State.