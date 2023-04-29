Pawan Kalyan meets Naidu, holds deliberations for over an hour in Hyderabad

April 29, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan called on TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, once again sending a clear signal that the JSP is keen on forging an alliance with the TDP at the cost of the BJP with which the (JSP’s) sailing has not been smooth for quite some time.

The meeting of the two leaders came just about a month after Mr. Kalyan’s exchange of views on the latest political developments in the State with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the party’s A.P. affairs in-charge and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan in New Delhi.

The duo has reportedly discussed the emerging political scenario, especially about how to confront the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections, for over an hour.

Mr. Kalyan’s deliberations with the TDP chief and former CM assumed significance in the context of the former’s exhortation to the opposition parties to consolidate the anti-YSRCP votes and his wish to hold the pack together.

While Mr. Kalyan made no bones about his intention to snap his ties with the BJP due to a deep discontent over the manner in which his views on a host of issues were taken for granted by the national party’s State leadership, Somu Veerraju, the State president of the BJP, and others have been maintaining that the alliance is intact in spite of some differences.

However, the BJP high command has not yet dropped a hint as to the fate of their existing alliance with the JSP for obvious reasons against the backdrop of the growing clamour for the JSP and TDP to join forces.