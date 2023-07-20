Pawan Kalyan meets BJP national president Nadda

July 20, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met BJP national president J. P. Nadda at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, on July 20.

They discussed various issues, mainly the emerging political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and ways to develop the State, for about an hour.

Mr. Kalyan was accompanied by JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

The JSP chief has been busy holding parleys with the BJP’s central leadership in the national capital for the last two days after taking part in the NDA meet on July 18.

Apparently, the agenda was to finalise a road map for the 2024 elections as the JSP-BJP alliance and other Opposition parties are gearing up to take on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

All eyes are on a possible realignment of political forces against the backdrop of the rough consensus (not to let the anti-YSRCP votes to split) which the major parties reached for the time being.

