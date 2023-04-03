HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan meets BJP in-charge for Andhra Pradesh affairs in Delhi

The meeting assumes significance in the context of JSP chief’s comments that alliance partner BJP did not take him into confidence over many issues

April 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan had a detailed discussion on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh with BJP in-charge for the State, and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in New Delhi on Monday. 

He was accompanied by JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. They were expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda late on Monday night. 

Mr. Kalyan and Mr. Manohar reportedly went into a huddle with Mr. Muraleedharan for over an hour amid intense speculation that the BJP-JSP combine was doomed due to apparent misgivings over the manner in which the alliance conducted itself on public issues. 

The meeting assumed significance in the context of Mr. Kalyan’s open comments that the BJP did not take him into confidence over a lot of issues including the development of the capital city, and the hint dropped by him that the JSP might eventually chart its own course if there was no effort from its partner to patch up. 

On the other hand, BJP State president Somu Veerraju was tight-lipped on Mr. Kalyan’s thinking, while former MLC P.V.N. Madhav held the JSP responsible for the widening gulf between the allies. Nevertheless, the BJP has so far maintained that the alliance is intact. 

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

