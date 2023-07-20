Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah

July 20, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and his party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night.

According to a JSP release, the deliberations went on for about half -an-hour on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the steps required for development of the State.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kalyan called on Union Minister and BJP AP affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan at his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JSP chief ‘s parleys with Mr. Shah and Mr. Muraleedharan came a day after his participation in the NDA meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT