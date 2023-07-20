ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah

July 20, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and his party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night.

According to a JSP release, the deliberations went on for about half -an-hour on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the steps required for development of the State.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kalyan called on Union Minister and BJP AP affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan at his residence.

The JSP chief ‘s parleys with Mr. Shah and Mr. Muraleedharan came a day after his participation in the NDA meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

