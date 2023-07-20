HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah

July 20, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and his party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night.

According to a JSP release, the deliberations went on for about half -an-hour on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the steps required for development of the State.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kalyan called on Union Minister and BJP AP affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan at his residence.

The JSP chief ‘s parleys with Mr. Shah and Mr. Muraleedharan came a day after his participation in the NDA meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.