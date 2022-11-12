Pawan Kalyan likely to visit Vizianagaram today

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
November 11, 2022 22:47 IST

JSP leader A. Mohana Rao addressed the media in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is likely to visit the Gunkalam Jagananna housing colony layout, located on the outskirts of Vizianagaram, on Saturday, according to the party leaders.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who arrived in Visakhapatnam to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, may launch a new agitation programme, titled ‘Jagananna Mosam’, in Vizianagaram.

The aim of the programme is to expose the alleged land scam and inordinate delay in the construction of houses for the poor in these colonies.

JSP leaders A. Mohana Rao, R. Satish, L. Ravi Teja, and T. Ramakrishna Rao reviewed the arrangements for the programme.

