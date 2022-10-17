Pawan Kalyan leaves Visakhapatnam, but not before ensuring release of most of his arrested party leaders

JSP president Pawan Kalyan at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan left Visakhapatnam on Monday evening after being confined to a beach-front hotel since Saturday night.

As long as he was in the hotel, the Beach Road had turned into a fortress with the presence of hundreds of police personnel, including senior officers.

Since his arrival in the city, he was confined to the hotel and not allowed to organise even his scheduled Jana Vani programme on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of party members, leaders and cadres stay put near the hotel as they refused to budge and vacate the area.

On Monday, the police started picking them up in vans and trucks. A senior officer said they were not being arrested, but the road was being cleared as it could lead to a law and order situation. “We are just taking them away and releasing them after a few hours,” he said.

It is learnt that the police teams have made multiple attempts to convince Mr. Pawan Kalyan to quietly leave the city. They tried to convince him again at around 4 a.m. on Monday. But the JSP chief stood his ground demanding that the cases be first withdrawn against his party leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, the JSP leaders and workers, who had been booked in the alleged attack on Ministers and YSRCP leaders on Saturday evening at the airport, got temporary relief with the court granting bail to 61 of them on submission of personal bond of ₹10,000.

According to JSP sources, the court has also changed the IPC Section 307 booked on nine of the leaders to Section 326, and sent them for remand.

Earlier, the JSP leaders were produced before the 7th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate amid high drama. All the gates of the court were closed when they were produced in court. The JSP Legal Cell said while cases were booked on 92 Jana Sainiks, 70 were arrested. Of the arrested, 9 were sent for remand and 61 granted bail.