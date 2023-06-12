Pawan Kalyan lays foundation stone for Jana Sena office

June 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday performed bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the JSP central office at Mangalagiri near here on Monday. Amidst Vedic chants, Mr. Kalyan performed the rituals at the site. Currently, the JSP central office activities are being organised from Hyderabad. With the construction of the JSP central office at Mangalagiri, Mr. Kalyan and others are expected to be available at the new office. He asked the engineers to complete the construction at the earliest. JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.