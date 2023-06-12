HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan lays foundation stone for Jana Sena office

June 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
JSP president Pawan Kalyan participating in a puja at the party office near Mangalagiri on Monday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan participating in a puja at the party office near Mangalagiri on Monday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday performed bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the JSP central office at Mangalagiri near here on Monday. Amidst Vedic chants, Mr. Kalyan performed the rituals at the site. Currently, the JSP central office activities are being organised from Hyderabad. With the construction of the JSP central office at Mangalagiri, Mr. Kalyan and others are expected to be available at the new office. He asked the engineers to complete the construction at the earliest. JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.