ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan lacks clarity on his political goals, says Minister

February 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacts with people during a visit to the Jagananna Colony in Kadiyam mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Backward Classes Welfare and Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday said that actor K. Pawan Kalyan has still no clarity on the ‘aim and mission’ behind the floating of the Jana Sena Party (JSP). 

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan is still not able to figure out his ‘aim’ despite being in politics for a decade and continues to sail with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

“His brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi floated the Praja Rajyam party that strove for the Kapus in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Chiranjeevi had clarity and vision which are missing in Mr. Pawan’s journey. As a consequence, people started questioning the political moves and mission of Mr. Pawan, who keeps saying that he will always question those in power,” the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State would be the loser if Mr. Pawan Kalyan continued to support Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, he said. 

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inaugurated various facilities built with ₹5.90 crore in Kadiyam mandal in the Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly segment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US