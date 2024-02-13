Pawan Kalyan lacks clarity on his political goals, says Minister

February 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Backward Classes Welfare and Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday said that actor K. Pawan Kalyan has still no clarity on the ‘aim and mission’ behind the floating of the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan is still not able to figure out his ‘aim’ despite being in politics for a decade and continues to sail with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

“His brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi floated the Praja Rajyam party that strove for the Kapus in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Chiranjeevi had clarity and vision which are missing in Mr. Pawan’s journey. As a consequence, people started questioning the political moves and mission of Mr. Pawan, who keeps saying that he will always question those in power,” the Minister said.

The State would be the loser if Mr. Pawan Kalyan continued to support Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inaugurated various facilities built with ₹5.90 crore in Kadiyam mandal in the Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly segment.