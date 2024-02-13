GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan lacks clarity on his political goals, says Minister

February 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacts with people during a visit to the Jagananna Colony in Kadiyam mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday.

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacts with people during a visit to the Jagananna Colony in Kadiyam mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Backward Classes Welfare and Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday said that actor K. Pawan Kalyan has still no clarity on the ‘aim and mission’ behind the floating of the Jana Sena Party (JSP). 

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan is still not able to figure out his ‘aim’ despite being in politics for a decade and continues to sail with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

“His brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi floated the Praja Rajyam party that strove for the Kapus in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Chiranjeevi had clarity and vision which are missing in Mr. Pawan’s journey. As a consequence, people started questioning the political moves and mission of Mr. Pawan, who keeps saying that he will always question those in power,” the Minister said.

The State would be the loser if Mr. Pawan Kalyan continued to support Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, he said. 

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inaugurated various facilities built with ₹5.90 crore in Kadiyam mandal in the Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly segment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.