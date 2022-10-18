Pawan Kalyan is indeed a ‘package star’, says YSRCP legislator Perni Nani

The JSP leader should prove his sincerity and capability by fielding candidates in all the 175 constituencies, says the YSRCP leader

G.V. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 18, 2022 21:51 IST

Even as Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has threatened to beat up those who brand him as a “package star,” YSR Congress Party MLA and former Minister Perni Venkatarmaiah (Nani) has reiterated that the actor-turned-politician is indeed such a leader.

Mr. Nani, addressing the media on Tuesday, dared Mr. Pawan Kalyan to field candidates on behalf of the JSP, which he termed as an “event management organisation,” in all the 175 constituencies in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Nani recalled that the actor had floated the JSP in 2014, but he neither contested nor fielded any candidate. He, however, campaigned on behalf of the the TDP and the BJP.

In 2019, Mr. Pawan Kalyan was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sailed with BSP president Mayawati and the Left parties. He had fielded candidates only to ensure that the TDP benefitted from the contest.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was envious as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving utmost priority to Kapus. Of the 25 Ministers, five were from the Kapu community.

“The JSP leader is jealous that his attempts to provoke Kapus have been futile and none of the Kapus are joining the TDP. The Kapus had supported the YSRCP in 2019, and will continue to support us in 2024 as well,” Mr. Nani said.

The JSP leader should prove his sincerity an capability by fielding candidates in all the 175 constituencies, he added.

