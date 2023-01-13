Pawan Kalyan is a politician without character and commitment, alleges Gudivada Amarnath

January 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a scathing attack on Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor Pawan Kalyan, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath called him a politician without “character and commitment.”

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has no political morality,” the Minister alleged while addressing the media here on Friday.

“It is now clear that he his tagging along with Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. Since the formation of the JSP, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has been aligning with a number of political parties such as the CPI, the CPI(M) and the BJP. And the day is not far when he will even enter into an alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. This shows that he has no character and commitment,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Referring to Mr. Pawan Kalyan meeting Mr. Naidu in Hyderabad recently, he said, “It has now become very clear for the JSP chief that he cannot fight the elections alone. He is now trying to cement the existing relationship with the TDP. But why should he indulge in all the drama. The JSP chief should realise that politics is different from films,” Mr. Amarnath said. “This also substantiates the allegation that he takes money for lending support, and that is why he is called a package star,” the Minister alleged.

‘Mr. Pawan Kalyan claims to be the saviour of the Kapu community. But he does not realise that he is developing a relationship with the party and community that are responsible for the assassination of Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and who have insulted senior leader Mudragada Padmanabham,” the Minister said.

Coming down heavily on the JSP chief for targeting the ruling party at Ranasthalam on Thursday, he said, “The JSP founder always finds fault with the YSRCP rule and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but never talks about the 21-year misrule of the TDP. We will welcome constructive criticism but not blatant lies.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan should question what Mr. Naidu had done during his term, and if the JSP chief had any grievance, let him spell it out and we would address it, Mr. Amarnath said.

Fishing harbours, ports

Referring to a question on the status of the proposed ports and fishing harbours, the Minister, “The proposal for building 10 ports and nine fishing harbours has been finalised. Construction of the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour will begin shortly and the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package for the Bhavanapadu port has been cleared. The compensation has been fixed at ₹25 lakh per acre.”

He further said that the Chief Minister was keen to make the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting scheduled to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29 a success.