Pawan Kalyan invites people for JSP’s Formation Day fete at Ippatam village in A.P.

The party president says he will make his stand clear on various issues at the programme on March 14

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has invited all those wishing a good future for Andhra Pradesh to participate in the party’s Formation Day programme being organised at Ippatam village, near Mangalagiri, on March 14.

In a video message to the people on Sunday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he was not viewing it as a mere celebration, and that he would talk on the government’s failures in the last more than two years and give answers to criticism of his party.

“I will make my stand clear on how the State should be developed and the way the YSRCP government fumbled,” he said.

He said the police might obstruct those coming to the event, but they need not fear for anything as it was their right to participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said in a party meeting that the cadres should fight against the atrocities of the ruling party by taking a cue from the better performance posted in the local body elections amidst heavy odds.

He said the YSRCP had tried to foil Monday’s public meeting, but the JSP cadres were undeterred by their pressure tactics.

JSP vice-president B. Mahender Reddy and other leaders were present.