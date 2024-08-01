ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan hails smooth disbursal of social security pensions in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 01, 2024 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NDA government in State will implement the welfare schemes in letter and spirit, in spite of the damage done to the exchequer in the last five years, he asserts

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The prompt disbursement of pensions is in stark contrast to the dire situation that prevailed in 2019-24, says Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan hailed the successful distribution of social security pensions amounting to nearly ₹2,738 crore to 64 lakh-plus beneficiaries on August 1 (Thursday).

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan stated that the prompt disbursement of pensions reflected the commitment of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government to deliver what the people needed, which was in stark contrast to the dire situation that prevailed in 2019-24.

He congratulated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for devising an effective mechanism through which pensions were given away at the doorstep of the beneficiaries before the break of dawn.

The government headed by the NDA partners would implement the welfare schemes in letter and spirit, in spite of the damage that had been done to the public exchequer in the last five years, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asserted, while recalling the trouble created by the YSR Congress Party government for the poor, who struggled a lot to receive the pension payments.

