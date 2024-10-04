Pawan Kalyan hails SC SIT order, wants probe to cover all violations by previous TTD board

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to have the alleged adulteration of the ghee used to make the Laddu Prasadam at Tirumala investigated by a SIT comprising officers of the CBI, the Andhra Pradesh Police and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

He expressed the hope that the independent Special Investigation Team would bring to light the facts related to the issue that agitated all those who believed in Sanatana Dharma, and suggested that the investigation team should take cognisance of not only the ghee adulteration but also the multifarious violations that happened during the reign of the TTD Trust Board that was constituted by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

The NDA government in the State would bring back the glory which TTD had lost, by doing a comprehensive review of the policies implemented by the previous Trust Board, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and hold all those who made a mockery of it (TTD) accountable for their actions, he added.

