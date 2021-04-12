Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 12 April 2021 01:24 IST
Pawan Kalyan goes into quarantine
Updated: 12 April 2021 01:24 IST
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors after many of his party leaders, personal staff and organisers were infected by coronavirus last week, as a precautionary measure.
According to a party release, people who used to closely work with Mr. Kalyan tested COVID positive in recent days, prompting him to go into self-quarantine. However, he is doing his daily work and keeping in touch with his party leaders in the virtual mode.
