Pawan Kalyan files complaint over attack on party worker

July 18, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
JPS president Pawan Kalyan submitting a representation to Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy in Tirupati on Monday, complaining against a woman police official for slapping his party worker in Srikalahasti recently.

JPS president Pawan Kalyan submitting a representation to Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy in Tirupati on Monday, complaining against a woman police official for slapping his party worker in Srikalahasti recently.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan lodged a formal complaint with Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) P. Parameswara Reddy, seeking his intervention into an alleged attack on his party worker by a police official in Srikalahasti recently.

The meeting at the District Police Office went on for 45 minutes, with only a handful of senior leaders permitted to accompany Mr. Pawan Kalyan. The JSP president reportedly apprised the police official of the ‘rising attacks on Jana Sainiks’ (JSP workers) and said it was unfortunate that the police official attacked a JSP worker who was participating in a peaceful demonstration against the State government.

The incident reportedly occurred recently in Srikalahasti town during a peaceful demonstration when local Circle Inspector Anju Yadav slapped party worker Kotte Sai repeatedly in full public view.

As the video went viral on social media, the unprovoked slapping caused outrage among the netizens in general and the party workers in particular. During his ‘Varahi Yatra’, Mr. Kalyan condemned the incident and also announced that he would visit Tirupati to protest the incident and express his support to party workers.

Even as a makeshift media point was arranged outside the police office to facilitate a media conference after the meet, Mr. Pawan Kalyan left the venue in a huff. The party organisers are understood to have given the press conference idea a slip, with hundreds of youth in the form of his fans and party workers converging on the road in a bid to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

Earlier, Mr. Kalyan arrived in a grand procession from the airport via Gajulamandyam Junction, Upparapalle Junction, SPMVV and Balaji Colony Junction. Party workers accorded him a rousing reception at a couple of points by adorning him giant garlands with the help of huge cranes.

Andhra Pradesh

