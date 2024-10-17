Pawan Kalyan extends greetings to AIADMK on its formation day

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan extended greetings to AIADMK leaders and supporters on the occasion of the party’s 53rd anniversary on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he had high regard for AIADMK founder “Puratchi Thalaivar” Thiru M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). “MGR, a leader I hold in the highest regard, was deeply committed to the upliftment of the poor, ensuring no one went hungry and that every individual had the right to live with dignity,” he said, adding, “What sets MGR apart is his visionary governance. His belief in balancing welfare with development transformed Tamil Nadu into one of the country’s most prosperous states.”

MGR’s leadership wasn’t just about addressing immediate needs, but about laying a strong foundation for sustainable progress. His commitment to both the people’s welfare and the State’s growth remained a lasting legacy, one that continued to inspire me personally. This legacy was further cemented by “Puratchi Thalaivi” Jayalalithaa Avl, who carried forward MGR’s vision with exceptional leadership. Her governance not only advanced MGR’s ideals but also earned her the eternal respect of the people as “Amma.” Her efforts in fostering harmonious relations with neighbouring States and her respect for the Telugu language—reminding us of Bharathiyaar’s great lines, “Sundara Telugu”—were particularly commendable, he said.

Extending his best wishes to the AIADMK, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “I wish that the party will continue its legacy of serving the people of Tamil Nadu, fulfilling MGR’s vision, meeting the aspirations of the people, and steering the state towards greater heights of development and prosperity.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.