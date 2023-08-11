Pawan Kalyan exhorts people to drive out the ‘corrupt YSRCP’ in 2024 elections (pic)

August 11, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has called upon the people to drive out the ‘corrupt’ YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and vote the Jana Sena Party (JSP) to power in the 2024 elections, if they want the State to be in safe hands.

Addressing a huge gathering at Jagadamba junction here on Thursday, Mr. Pawan alleged that the YSRCP government was giving money through various schemes in the morning and taking back the same through liquor sales in the evening. He cautioned the gathering saying: “You have to be vigilant as electing a wrong person will make us repent for the next five years. In 2014, I had warned you not to vote for YSRCP as I knew their leaders would grab hills, mines and natural resources. My prediction has come true.”

Visakhapatnam city, which was once a peaceful city, has turned into a haven for land sharks and goondas, he alleged and promised to bring back peace, and save the people from such ‘anti social elements’. Recalling his meeting the revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, a few days before his death, Mr. Pawan said: “Time is great and anyone has to bow before it. Youth, who constitute 60% of the population of the nation, should be shown the right direction.”

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no respect for the Constitution, the JSP chief said that he had reduced the police and the officials to his slaves. Land was being grabbed in Visakhapatnam city and north Andhra by a particular ‘group’ (community) and the geo heritage site of ‘erramatti dibbalu’ (red sand dunes) near Bheemunipatnam, were being destroyed to benefit realtors.

Reiterating his statements on the disappearance of over 30,000 girls from Andhra Pradesh, the JSP leader said that the Minister of State for Home had said it on the floor of Parliament later. Referring to the ‘volunteers’ as his brothers and sisters, he said that his only grouse was that their services were being misused by the YSRCP government to collect personal data. He also referred to some volunteers indulging in crimes in Visakhapatnam district, and said that though it was only a small percentage, it could not be ignored.

He alleged that Andhra University was converted into an ‘office of YSRCP’ to hold private functions of party leaders. The ranking of the university dropped from 29th in 2019 to 76th now. He also alleged that the Vice Chancellor had campaigned for the ruling party in the MLC elections, and said that he would take all these to the notice of the Centre.

Ridiculing the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, the JSP president alleged that 3 lakh children had dropped out of government schools, and 50,000 teacher posts were vacant in the State. He also deplored the auction of government properties and lands like the Circuit House, Tehsildar Offices and Government Polytechnic to raise loans.