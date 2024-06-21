ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan enters Andhra Pradesh Assembly for first time, takes oath as MLA amidst loud applause

Updated - June 21, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the just-concluded elections, the JSP supremo scripted history by winning all the 21 Assembly constituencies and the two MP seats the party contested

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan taking oath as MLA during the Assembly session, in Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on June 21 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a memorable occasion as he entered the Legislative Assembly for the first time after being elected from the Pithapuram constituency, which came 10 long years after he formed the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

In the 2024 elections, he scripted history by winning all the 21 Assembly constituencies the JSP fielded candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kalyan took charge as Deputy Chief Minister holding the portfolios of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests and Science & Technology on June 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As soon as Mr. Kalyan entered the House, the MLAs accorded him a warm welcome, and after taking the oath, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his support amidst thumping of desks and loud cheers, especially by JSP MLAs led by Nadendla Manohar, who stood by Mr. Kalyan through thick and thin.

Mr. Kalyan had played a crucial role in getting the BJP join the JSP-TDP alliance, which he announced in September 2023 after meeting Mr. Naidu in the Rajahmundry central jail, where he was under judicial remand for alleged involvement in the skill development scam.

The JSP not only won all the MLA seats allotted to it as a part of the adjustment by the allies, but also won both the Lok Sabha constituencies (Kakinada and Machilipatnam) contested by his party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US