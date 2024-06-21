GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan enters A.P. Assembly for first time, takes oath as MLA amidst loud applause

In the just-concluded elections, the JSP supremo scripted history by winning all the 21 Assembly constituencies and the two MP seats the party contested

Published - June 21, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan taking oath as MLA during the Assembly session, in Amaravati on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan taking oath as MLA during the Assembly session, in Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on June 21 (Friday).

It was a memorable occasion as he entered the Legislative Assembly for the first time after being elected from the Pithapuram constituency, which came 10 long years after he formed the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

In the 2024 elections, he scripted history by winning all the 21 Assembly constituencies the JSP fielded candidates.

Mr. Kalyan took charge as Deputy Chief Minister holding the portfolios of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests and Science & Technology on June 19.

As soon as Mr. Kalyan entered the House, the MLAs accorded him a warm welcome, and after taking the oath, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his support amidst thumping of desks and loud cheers, especially by JSP MLAs led by Nadendla Manohar, who stood by Mr. Kalyan through thick and thin.

Mr. Kalyan had played a crucial role in getting the BJP join the JSP-TDP alliance, which he announced in September 2023 after meeting Mr. Naidu in the Rajahmundry central jail, where he was under judicial remand for alleged involvement in the skill development scam.

The JSP not only won all the MLA seats allotted to it as a part of the adjustment by the allies, but also won both the Lok Sabha constituencies (Kakinada and Machilipatnam) contested by his party.

