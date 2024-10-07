Pawan Kalyan emphasizes imperative of ecological conservation

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, K. Pawan Kalyan, has said ecological conservation is not an option but an absolute necessity. He says the earth is not just for humans but also for all the flora, fauna, and ecosystems supporting the planet.

Participating as the chief guest in the Wildlife Week celebrations at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday, October 7, Mr. Kalyan said humans were one among the millions of species on the planet and needed to coexist with the other life forms in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He said that protecting nature was essential for all to survive and observed that killing animals for meat and medicinal purposes became a menace that needed to be curbed.

Mr. Kalyan exhorted the officials to spread awareness about the ozone layer, weather phenomena like El Nino, deforestation, and several other environmental subjects to motivate people to contribute to making the planet clean, green, and safe for all life forms.

Human beings became the dominant species, but they could not afford to destroy the environment and wildlife to achieve their goals, as it would have devastating consequences, Mr. Kalyan said, pointing out that humans depend on the plants and animals around them for their survival and progress.

Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCFs) Chiranjiv Choudhary, A.K. Naik (Research & IT) and Rajendra Prasad Khajuria (Production & Administration) and Additional PCCFs Rahul Pandey (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) and Revathi Manoharan (Working Plans) were among those present.

